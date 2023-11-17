Harbor Custom Development Inc (NASDAQ:HCDI) stock Market Value Reached at $1.99 million: What Happened?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Harbor Custom Development Inc (NASDAQ:HCDI) raised 4.27% to close Thursday’s market session at $0.86, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.75 and $1.16 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 774662 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 44.39K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.47% within the last five trades and -33.72% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -79.93% in the last 6 months and -46.56% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. HCDI stock is trading at a margin of -2.07%, -29.67% and -76.94% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, HCDI deals in the Real Estate domain. The stock is trading -94.61 percent below its 52-week high and 23.91 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -90.62. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.