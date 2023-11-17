HNR Acquisition Corp (AMEX:HNRA) stock is trading -78.46 percent below its 52-week high

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of HNR Acquisition Corp (AMEX:HNRA) dipped -55.69% to close Thursday’s market session at $3.00, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.78 and $7.65 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 624071 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 44.18K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -71.43% within the last five trades and -72.22% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -71.33% in the last 6 months and -71.75% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. HNRA stock is trading at a margin of -70.98%, -71.69% and -71.29% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, HNRA deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -78.46 percent below its 52-week high and -49.75 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -24.6. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.