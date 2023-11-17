Is it possible to sustain this rally? Dole plc (DOLE) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Dole plc (NYSE:DOLE) dipped -7.36% to close Thursday’s market session at $11.07, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $10.93 and $12.68 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1470035 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 462.56K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.99% within the last five trades and 1.19% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -14.32% in the last 6 months and -11.51% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. DOLE stock is trading at a margin of -2.38%, -3.05% and -9.37% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, DOLE deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -20.96 percent below its 52-week high and 21.78 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 0.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.