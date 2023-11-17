Is Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (UGP) Stock worth its current valuation?

Jefferies raised the price target for the Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (NYSE:UGP) stock to “an Underperform”. The rating was released on September 21, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (NYSE:UGP) raised 1.41% to close Thursday’s market session at $5.03, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $4.965 and $5.075 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1445497 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.31 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 7.71% within the last five trades and 29.97% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 43.30% in the last 6 months and 38.57% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. UGP stock is trading at a margin of 16.92%, 27.10% and 46.67% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.