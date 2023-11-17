Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ:NCPL) Stock lower -80.80% in This Year: What’s Happened?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ:NCPL) dipped -17.76% to close Thursday’s market session at $0.29, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.249 and $0.42 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1246250 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 138.02K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -21.20% within the last five trades and -26.98% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -84.68% in the last 6 months and -54.14% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. NCPL stock is trading at a margin of -28.73%, -30.51% and -69.44% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, NCPL deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -91.11 percent below its 52-week high and -13.69 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -84.39. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.