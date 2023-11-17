NFT Gaming Company Inc (NASDAQ:NFTG) stock is trading 6.31 percent above its 52-week low

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of NFT Gaming Company Inc (NASDAQ:NFTG) dipped -2.25% to close Thursday’s market session at $0.30, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.2694 and $0.31 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1300984 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 495.24K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -1.96% within the last five trades and -42.87% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -70.59% in the last 6 months and -43.98% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. NFTG stock is trading at a margin of -20.92%, -29.11% and -66.83% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, NFTG deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -94.17 percent below its 52-week high and 6.31 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -90.53. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.