Risks and Returns of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ADR (BSBR) Stock

Jefferies raised the price target for the Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ADR (NYSE:BSBR) stock to “a Hold”. The rating was released on October 16, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. ADR (NYSE:BSBR) raised 2.85% to close Thursday’s market session at $6.50, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $6.42 and $6.52 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 670755 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 494.89K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 10.54% within the last five trades and 26.19% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 10.31% in the last 6 months and 23.58% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. BSBR stock is trading at a margin of 15.56%, 20.71% and 18.36% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.