The Technical Story of Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR (CD) Stock

Credit Suisse raised the price target for the Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CD) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on March 07, 2022, according to finviz.

The share price of Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CD) dipped -0.55% to close Thursday’s market session at $9.12, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $8.96 and $9.15 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 578796 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.93 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.47% within the last five trades and 6.67% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 56.16% in the last 6 months and 9.62% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. CD stock is trading at a margin of 2.91%, 6.72% and 21.27% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.