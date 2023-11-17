Why Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CMMB) Stock fell -64.13% in Last Six Months?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CMMB) dipped -19.22% to close Thursday’s market session at $0.66, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.61 and $0.75 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2238229 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.20 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 10.00% within the last five trades and -19.51% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -64.13% in the last 6 months and -39.45% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CMMB stock is trading at a margin of -9.77%, -23.13% and -51.51% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CMMB deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -87.66 percent below its 52-week high and 32.00 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -65.21. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.