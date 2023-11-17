Why Jowell Global Ltd (NASDAQ:JWEL) Stock declined -38.65% in Last Three Months?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Jowell Global Ltd (NASDAQ:JWEL) raised 26.04% to close Thursday’s market session at $1.97, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.43 and $2.25 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 792701 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 9.04K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 33.11% within the last five trades and -56.95% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -49.85% in the last 6 months and -38.65% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. JWEL stock is trading at a margin of -22.60%, -43.89% and -53.03% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, JWEL deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -82.41 percent below its 52-week high and 57.60 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -79.2. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.