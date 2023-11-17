Why MGO Global Inc (NASDAQ:MGOL) Stock up 5.33% in Last Week?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of MGO Global Inc (NASDAQ:MGOL) dipped -16.41% to close Thursday’s market session at $0.50, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.4601 and $0.5694 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 732050 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 343.98K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 5.33% within the last five trades and -18.30% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -59.00% in the last 6 months and -53.44% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. MGOL stock is trading at a margin of -1.13%, -29.91% and -64.76% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MGOL deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -97.00 percent below its 52-week high and 26.74 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -87.86. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.