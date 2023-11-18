A healthy upside potential exists for WANG & LEE Group Inc. (WLGS) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of WANG & LEE Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) raised 96.92% to close Friday’s market session at $0.79, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.632 and $1.04 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 38051551 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 125.02K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 51.48% within the last five trades and 43.69% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -54.99% in the last 6 months and -10.50% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. WLGS stock is trading at a margin of 40.83%, 10.31% and -33.28% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, WLGS deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -86.65 percent below its 52-week high and 96.92 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -80.62. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.