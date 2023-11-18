A New Look at EZGO Technologies Ltd (EZGO) Stock’s Hidden Strategies

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) dipped -4.44% to close Friday’s market session at $0.09, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.0931 and $0.105 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1904548 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 13.07 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 1.72% within the last five trades and -25.92% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -93.94% in the last 6 months and -96.38% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. EZGO stock is trading at a margin of -4.81%, -29.78% and -92.52% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, EZGO deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -96.58 percent below its 52-week high and 20.20 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -42.43. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.