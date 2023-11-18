Apollomics Inc (NASDAQ:APLM) stock Posted Operating Margin of 0.00 percent in Last Year: Is Admissible?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Apollomics Inc (NASDAQ:APLM) dipped -10.59% to close Friday’s market session at $0.76, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.741 and $0.85 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3340385 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.72 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -7.20% within the last five trades and -58.01% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -82.16% in the last 6 months and -85.30% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. APLM stock is trading at a margin of -12.87%, -66.88% and -87.28% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, APLM deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -98.45 percent below its 52-week high and 38.18 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -88.19. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.