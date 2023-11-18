Are Options A Good Investment Right Now? Bone Biologics Corp (BBLG) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Bone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:BBLG) dipped -21.79% to close Friday’s market session at $0.61, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.47 and $0.61 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2222065 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.01 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 20.10% within the last five trades and -0.81% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -86.36% in the last 6 months and -24.41% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. BBLG stock is trading at a margin of 11.75%, -0.36% and -84.35% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BBLG deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -95.38 percent below its 52-week high and 29.51 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -75.29. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.