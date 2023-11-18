Captivision Inc (NASDAQ:CAPT) Stock is trading at a margin of -77.65% From 20-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Captivision Inc (NASDAQ:CAPT) dipped -2.90% to close Friday’s market session at $1.34, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.23 and $1.37 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 709171 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 272.24K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -84.98% within the last five trades and -74.48% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -87.21% in the last 6 months and -87.39% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CAPT stock is trading at a margin of -77.65%, -80.71% and -86.06% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CAPT deals in the Basic Materials domain. The stock is trading -88.83 percent below its 52-week high and 16.52 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.