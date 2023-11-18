Davis Commodities Ltd. (NASDAQ:DTCK) stock Posted Gross Margin of 6.23 percent in Last Year: Is Justifiable?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Davis Commodities Ltd. (NASDAQ:DTCK) dipped -17.36% to close Friday’s market session at $1.00, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.971 and $1.24 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1075846 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.07 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -40.12% within the last five trades and -63.10% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. DTCK stock is trading at a margin of -70.51%, -70.24% and -70.24% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, DTCK deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -88.89 percent below its 52-week high and -16.67 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.