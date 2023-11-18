Endava plc ADR (DAVA) Stock Still Strong Despite Competition

HSBC Securities raised the price target for the Endava plc ADR (NYSE:DAVA) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on July 17, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Endava plc ADR (NYSE:DAVA) raised 4.35% to close Friday’s market session at $63.03, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $60.62 and $65.231 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 614101 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 328.91K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 16.57% within the last five trades and 8.58% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 19.28% in the last 6 months and 37.02% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. DAVA stock is trading at a margin of 18.01%, 14.53% and 8.19% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.