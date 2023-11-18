Faced with a depressed economy, Nuburu Inc (BURU) Stock offers an opportunity

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU) dipped 0.00% to close Friday’s market session at $0.22, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.21 and $0.23 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 665970 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 745.27K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 21.28% within the last five trades and -13.85% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -72.68% in the last 6 months and -49.67% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. BURU stock is trading at a margin of -13.82%, -26.54% and -85.96% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BURU deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -98.40 percent below its 52-week high and 24.24 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -92.63. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.