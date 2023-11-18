Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FRTX) stock is trading -73.58 percent below its 52-week high

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FRTX) dipped -6.52% to close Friday’s market session at $0.83, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.78 and $0.88 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 723511 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 292.00K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -10.81% within the last five trades and -16.21% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 62.62% in the last 6 months and 31.58% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. FRTX stock is trading at a margin of -9.47%, -6.92% and -5.11% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, FRTX deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -73.58 percent below its 52-week high and 84.54 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -61.16. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.