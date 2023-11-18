Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) stock Market Value Reached at $1.77 million: What Happened?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) dipped -1.60% to close Friday’s market session at $0.17, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.1545 and $0.1711 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 8523758 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 3.18 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 5.14% within the last five trades and -56.39% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -80.95% in the last 6 months and -76.66% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. HSCS stock is trading at a margin of -26.46%, -57.21% and -81.80% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, HSCS deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -95.81 percent below its 52-week high and 14.35 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -90.74. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.