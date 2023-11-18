Hold on to your shares: AgeX Therapeutics Inc (AGE) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of AgeX Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:AGE) dipped -26.65% to close Friday’s market session at $0.43, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.36 and $0.52 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 10917741 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 17.40K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -27.45% within the last five trades and -34.02% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -23.34% in the last 6 months and -44.13% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AGE stock is trading at a margin of -29.94%, -36.81% and -35.43% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AGE deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -56.98 percent below its 52-week high and 15.65 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -42.96. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.