Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) Stock Price Slipped -6.16% to $0.29

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) dipped -6.16% to close Friday’s market session at $0.29, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.28 and $0.3221 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1298118 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 10.09 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -29.60% within the last five trades and -49.98% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -56.14% in the last 6 months and -33.87% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. HUBC stock is trading at a margin of -43.88%, -28.18% and -83.64% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, HUBC deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -98.80 percent below its 52-week high and 52.05 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -89.47. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.