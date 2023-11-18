Inpixon (INPX) Stock: Amazing technical data that you never knew existed

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) raised 3.28% to close Friday’s market session at $0.07, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.0665 and $0.072 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3879369 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 11.21 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 6.63% within the last five trades and -32.22% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -68.90% in the last 6 months and -63.81% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. INPX stock is trading at a margin of -15.93%, -34.10% and -79.01% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, INPX deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -97.77 percent below its 52-week high and 12.16 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -95.8. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.