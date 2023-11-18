Is Sidus Space Inc (SIDU) Stock a good value investment?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU) raised 1.31% to close Friday’s market session at $0.06, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.057 and $0.0632 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3455430 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 4.96 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -31.44% within the last five trades and -43.55% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -74.82% in the last 6 months and -61.70% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SIDU stock is trading at a margin of -32.07%, -49.18% and -78.45% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SIDU deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -97.00 percent below its 52-week high and 6.20 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -93.98. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.