It’s not the right time to quit: Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (ZAPP) Stock

The share price of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ZAPP) raised 48.15% to close Friday’s market session at $0.40, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.2511 and $0.51 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 8815725 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 676.27K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 77.78% within the last five trades and -4.76% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -85.40% in the last 6 months and -73.33% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ZAPP stock is trading at a margin of 63.46%, -32.31% and -90.44% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ZAPP deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -96.33 percent below its 52-week high and 106.29 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -92.95. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.