PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ:PXMD) stock is trading -97.47 percent below its 52-week high

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ:PXMD) dipped -13.37% to close Friday’s market session at $1.75, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.67 and $2.00 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1450131 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.03 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -8.85% within the last five trades and -62.97% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -93.27% in the last 6 months and -83.10% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. PXMD stock is trading at a margin of -40.42%, -56.78% and -90.82% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, PXMD deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -97.47 percent below its 52-week high and 5.77 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -96.78. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.