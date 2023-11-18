Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ:SURG) stock Posted Gross Margin of 24.24 percent in Last Year: Is Justifiable?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ:SURG) raised 10.47% to close Friday’s market session at $5.91, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $5.45 and $5.94 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 569863 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 119.15K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 13.87% within the last five trades and 26.82% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -4.06% in the last 6 months and 15.43% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. SURG stock is trading at a margin of 21.18%, 24.44% and 11.00% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SURG deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -29.05 percent below its 52-week high and 52.32 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 6.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.