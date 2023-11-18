Syntec Optics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTX) Stock is trading Lower -10.45% From 200-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Syntec Optics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTX) raised 73.98% to close Friday’s market session at $8.96, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $5.70 and $10.43 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 12420147 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 180.73K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 60.86% within the last five trades and -15.87% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -12.93% in the last 6 months and -12.50% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. OPTX stock is trading at a margin of 7.26%, -7.21% and -10.45% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, OPTX deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -54.05 percent below its 52-week high and 145.47 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -18.83. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.