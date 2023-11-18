The idea of catching E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH) Stock might be a good one

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) dipped -4.84% to close Friday’s market session at $4.13, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.6201 and $4.39 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 5002398 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.09 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 42.41% within the last five trades and 140.12% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 67.27% in the last 6 months and 290.73% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. EJH stock is trading at a margin of 60.86%, 134.88% and -27.82% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, EJH deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -97.25 percent below its 52-week high and 364.04 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -82.85. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.