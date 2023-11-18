What are the chances of the Aclarion Inc (ACON) Stock tortoise growing into a hare?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON) dipped -21.43% to close Friday’s market session at $0.28, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.2701 and $0.3255 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 571571 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 155.28K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -19.09% within the last five trades and -51.66% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -60.70% in the last 6 months and -41.49% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ACON stock is trading at a margin of -22.12%, -30.89% and -57.51% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ACON deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -88.40 percent below its 52-week high and 4.32 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -73.64. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.