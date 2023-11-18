What does the future hold for SEALSQ Corp (LAES) Stock?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) dipped 0.00% to close Friday’s market session at $1.19, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.09 and $1.42 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3532448 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 27.13K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -5.56% within the last five trades and -18.49% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. LAES stock is trading at a margin of -14.06%, -39.60% and -84.16% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, LAES deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -95.82 percent below its 52-week high and 1.71 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.