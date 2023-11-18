Why Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Stock down -10.06% in Last Week?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) raised 4.58% to close Friday’s market session at $0.17, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.1552 and $0.31 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 12761355 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.45 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -10.06% within the last five trades and -75.86% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -97.54% in the last 6 months and -94.97% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. BRSH stock is trading at a margin of -33.23%, -77.93% and -96.69% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BRSH deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -99.42 percent below its 52-week high and 10.46 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -97.46. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.