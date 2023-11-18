Why Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) Stock declined -41.16% in Last Three Months?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) raised 3.30% to close Friday’s market session at $0.31, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.29 and $0.31 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 995968 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 6.07 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.06% within the last five trades and -36.62% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -71.83% in the last 6 months and -41.16% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CEI stock is trading at a margin of -8.19%, -6.96% and -67.52% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CEI deals in the Energy domain. The stock is trading -95.88 percent below its 52-week high and 50.54 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -94.48. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.