Why Safe and Green Development Corp (NASDAQ:SGD) Stock dipped 38.94 percent on Friday?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Safe and Green Development Corp (NASDAQ:SGD) raised 38.94% to close Friday’s market session at $4.21, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $4.06 and $8.42 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 35574973 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 544.23K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 501.43% within the last five trades and 250.83% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. SGD stock is trading at a margin of 360.16%, 174.43% and 174.43% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SGD deals in the Real Estate domain. The stock is trading -59.75 percent below its 52-week high and 1001.81 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.