Why Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SGBX) Stock rose 110.63% in Last Six Months?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SGBX) raised 6.73% to close Friday’s market session at $0.78, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.604 and $0.95 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 26919522 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.12 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 83.96% within the last five trades and 74.42% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 110.63% in the last 6 months and 31.05% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. SGBX stock is trading at a margin of 85.83%, 52.48% and 59.29% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SGBX deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -42.22 percent below its 52-week high and 141.64 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -28.59. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.