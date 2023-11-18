Why Tenon Medical Inc (NASDAQ:TNON) Stock declined -20.53% in Last Three Months?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Tenon Medical Inc (NASDAQ:TNON) dipped -19.11% to close Friday’s market session at $1.99, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.80 and $2.455 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 520359 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.11 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -17.43% within the last five trades and 33.11% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -88.63% in the last 6 months and -20.53% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. TNON stock is trading at a margin of 2.64%, 12.68% and -78.90% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TNON deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -93.60 percent below its 52-week high and 159.11 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -87.62. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.