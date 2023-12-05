What are the chances of the Hanryu Holdings Inc (HRYU) Stock tortoise growing into a hare?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Hanryu Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HRYU) dipped -8.70% to close Monday’s market session at $0.40, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.3907 and $0.427 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 572209 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 309.29K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -22.33% within the last five trades and -78.62% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. HRYU stock is trading at a margin of -53.87%, -85.68% and -89.51% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, HRYU deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -95.78 percent below its 52-week high and -1.16 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Hanryu Holdings Inc’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $21.17 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.58, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.