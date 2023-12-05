Why Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS) Stock Jumped 62.04% in Last Month?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS) dipped -9.51% to close Monday’s market session at $12.85, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $11.00 and $16.99 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1309908 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 793.67K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.86% within the last five trades and 62.04% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. MSS stock is trading at a margin of 21.38%, 46.97% and 46.97% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MSS deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -44.06 percent below its 52-week high and 241.76 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Maison Solutions Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $258.67 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS) is 142.78. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 4.48 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 494.23, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.