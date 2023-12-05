Why Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MIRA) Stock down -7.81% in Last Week?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MIRA) dipped -5.26% to close Monday’s market session at $3.60, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.57 and $4.30 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 801749 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 181.61K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -7.81% within the last five trades and 141.61% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. MIRA stock is trading at a margin of 29.77%, 13.69% and -16.20% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MIRA deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -54.89 percent below its 52-week high and 170.68 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $53.21 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 6.56, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 47.10 percent of Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are owned by insiders, and 0.01 percent are held by financial institutions. Cappy George, the 10% Owner at Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRA) has bought 119,048 shares of firm on Aug 07 at a price of $7.00 against the total amount of $0.83 million. In another inside trade, Cappy George, 10% Owner of Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MIRA) bought 157,170 shares of the firm on Aug 02 for a total worth of $1.1 million at a price of $7.00.