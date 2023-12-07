Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) stock Market Value Reached at $43.32 billion: What Happened?

Cleveland Research raised the price target for the Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on December 04, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) raised 0.50% to close Wednesday’s market session at $521.56, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $516.634 and $529.56 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 681912 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 509.05K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 11.75% within the last five trades and 23.29% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 15.72% in the last 6 months and 9.29% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. IDXX stock is trading at a margin of 12.36%, 18.25% and 9.46% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, IDXX deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -7.65 percent below its 52-week high and 40.02 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 23.8. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Idexx Laboratories, Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 29.76 percent and the profit margin is 22.93 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 59.59 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $43.32 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) is 53.22. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 47.47. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 12.07 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 33.39, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 1.04 percent of Idexx Laboratories, Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 91.64 percent are held by financial institutions. MAZELSKY JONATHAN JAY, the President and CEO at Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) has sold 7,128 shares of firm on Dec 04 at a price of $513.05 against the total amount of $3.66 million. In another inside trade, MAZELSKY JONATHAN JAY, President and CEO of Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) sold 13,424 shares of the firm on Aug 31 for a total worth of $6.87 million at a price of $512.01. An inside trade which took place on Aug 29, Executive Vice President of Idexx Laboratories, Inc. POLEWACZYK JAMES F sold 22,909 shares of firm against total price of $11.7 million at the cost of $510.56 per share.