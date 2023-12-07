The Technical Story of Saia Inc. (SAIA) Stock

BMO Capital Markets raised the price target for the Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) stock to “a Market perform”. The rating was released on November 22, 2023, according to finviz.

The share price of Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) dipped -6.88% to close Wednesday’s market session at $390.06, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $387.75 and $424.10 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 547372 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 328.12K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 1.60% within the last five trades and 1.83% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 29.02% in the last 6 months and -10.95% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SAIA stock is trading at a margin of -4.42%, -1.80% and 12.01% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SAIA deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -12.12 percent below its 52-week high and 91.19 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 60.8. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Saia Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 15.83 percent and the profit margin is 12.08 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 15.83 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $10.36 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) is 30.99. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 24.15. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 3.72 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 5.60, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.24 percent of Saia Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 103.83 percent are held by financial institutions. EISNOR DI-ANN, the Director at Saia Inc. (SAIA) has sold 642 shares of firm on Nov 08 at a price of $390.24 against the total amount of $0.25 million. In another inside trade, RAMU RAYMOND R, Exec. VP & Chief Customer Off. of Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) sold 2,040 shares of the firm on Aug 07 for a total worth of $0.86 million at a price of $421.75. An inside trade which took place on Aug 02, EVP Operations of Saia Inc. SUGAR PATRICK D sold 2,771 shares of firm against total price of $1.18 million at the cost of $426.59 per share.