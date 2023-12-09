FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ) Stock is trading Below -81.21% From 50-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ) dipped -23.74% to close Friday’s market session at $1.51, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.3001 and $2.33 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 6718130 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 93.04K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -67.09% within the last five trades and -80.03% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -90.15% in the last 6 months and -85.86% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. FLJ stock is trading at a margin of -68.15%, -81.21% and -91.54% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, FLJ deals in the Real Estate domain. The stock is trading -99.07 percent below its 52-week high and -20.11 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -93.21. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does FLJ Group Ltd ADR’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at -15.31 percent and the profit margin is 211.53 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of -6.66 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The price-to-earnings ratio for FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ) is 0.00.