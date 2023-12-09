Yummy or too sour? Acelyrin Inc (SLRN) Stock

Citigroup raised the price target for the Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) stock to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on Dec-09-23, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) dipped -4.61% to close Friday’s market session at $6.83, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $6.79 and $7.33 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 765875 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.42 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.73% within the last five trades and -18.69% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -63.48% in the last 6 months and -75.52% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SLRN stock is trading at a margin of -13.25%, -24.10% and -60.07% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

As of the close of trading, SLRN deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -77.14 percent below its 52-week high and 18.37 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -52.64. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Acelyrin Inc’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $664.15 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.91, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 37.02 percent of Acelyrin Inc shares are owned by insiders, and 68.89 percent are held by financial institutions. Westlake BioPartners Fund II,, the 10% Owner at Acelyrin Inc (SLRN) has bought 1,250,000 shares of firm on May 09 at a price of $18.00 against the total amount of $22.5 million. In another inside trade, SEIDENBERG BETH C, Director of Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) bought 1,250,000 shares of the firm on May 09 for a total worth of $22.5 million at a price of $18.00. An inside trade which took place on May 09, Director of Acelyrin Inc SEIDENBERG BETH C bought 60,000 shares of firm against total price of $1.08 million at the cost of $18.00 per share.