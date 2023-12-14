Why Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock climbed 20.28% in Last Three Months?

Piper Sandler raised the price target for the Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) stock from “an Overweight” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on July 26, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) raised 8.65% to close Wednesday’s market session at $46.98, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $43.03 and $46.98 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 500865 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 235.88K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 13.75% within the last five trades and 30.54% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 22.15% in the last 6 months and 20.28% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. IBTX stock is trading at a margin of 18.15%, 22.77% and 16.95% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, IBTX deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -27.97 percent below its 52-week high and 63.07 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -7.5. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Independent Bank Group Inc’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 21.30 percent and the profit margin is 7.81 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.94 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) is 28.28. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 15.64. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 2.20 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.83, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 13.50 percent of Independent Bank Group Inc shares are owned by insiders, and 77.40 percent are held by financial institutions. Langdale Paul B, the EVP, Chief Financial Officer at Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) has bought 500 shares of firm on May 11 at a price of $29.84 against the total amount of $14920.0. In another inside trade, Hobbs Michael B, EVP, President and COO of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) bought 2,400 shares of the firm on May 08 for a total worth of $75192.0 at a price of $31.33. An inside trade which took place on May 08, EVP, Chief Accounting Officer of Independent Bank Group Inc Montgomery Brenda K bought 650 shares of firm against total price of $20312.0 at the cost of $31.25 per share.