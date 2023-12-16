Offering unique exposure at competitive prices: Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE) Stock

Wedbush raised the price target for the Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on August 08, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) dipped -1.72% to close Friday’s market session at $22.84, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $22.11 and $23.65 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 761731 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 367.88K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 6.33% within the last five trades and 27.88% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. APGE stock is trading at a margin of 17.06%, 22.10% and 11.69% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

As of the close of trading, APGE deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -10.57 percent below its 52-week high and 60.96 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Apogee Therapeutics Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $849.42 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.83, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 42.67 percent of Apogee Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 79.04 percent are held by financial institutions. Fairmount Funds Management LLC, the Director at Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE) has bought 2,941,176 shares of firm on Jul 13 at a price of $17.00 against the total amount of $50.0 million. In another inside trade, Shah Nimish P, Director of Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) bought 1,750,000 shares of the firm on Jul 13 for a total worth of $29.75 million at a price of $17.00.