LQR House Inc (NASDAQ:LQR) Stock is trading Below -58.11% From 50-Day SMA

The share price of LQR House Inc (NASDAQ:LQR) raised 1.18% to close Friday’s market session at $2.57, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.02 and $2.78 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1205426 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 542.09K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 151.96% within the last five trades and -30.24% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. LQR stock is trading at a margin of 32.48%, -58.11% and -91.78% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, LQR deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -99.41 percent below its 52-week high and 170.53 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does LQR House Inc’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Dollinger Sean, the Chief Executive Officer at LQR House Inc (LQR) has bought 753,064 shares of firm on Nov 21 at a price of $0.08 against the total amount of $58582.0. In another inside trade, Dollinger Sean, Chief Executive Officer of LQR House Inc (NASDAQ:LQR) bought 86,400 shares of the firm on Aug 23 for a total worth of $0.1 million at a price of $1.16.