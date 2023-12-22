Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Stock higher 0.74% in This Year: What’s Happened?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) raised 1.91% to close Thursday’s market session at $17.63, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $17.39 and $18.085 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 508926 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 303.47K shares. CDLR stock is trading at a margin of 1.32%, 1.32% and 1.32% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CDLR deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading 0.17 percent below its 52-week high and 6.72 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

What Does Cadeler A/S’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?