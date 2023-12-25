The high-quality value of Urgent.ly Inc (ULY) Stock is hidden beneath the surface

Needham raised the price target for the Urgent.ly Inc (NASDAQ:ULY) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on December 12, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Urgent.ly Inc (NASDAQ:ULY) raised 3.00% to close Friday’s market session at $2.40, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.27 and $2.48 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 124614 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 190.09K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -10.11% within the last five trades and -40.00% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -57.37% in the last 6 months and -41.18% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ULY stock is trading at a margin of -31.88%, -38.73% and -52.61% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ULY deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -80.00 percent below its 52-week high and 5.26 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Urgent.ly Inc’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Ben Volkow, the Director at Urgent.ly Inc (ULY) has sold 4,278 shares of firm on Dec 12 at a price of $3.43 against the total amount of $14674.0. In another inside trade, Geisse Andrew M, Director of Urgent.ly Inc (NASDAQ:ULY) bought 25,000 shares of the firm on Nov 17 for a total worth of $99818.0 at a price of $3.99.