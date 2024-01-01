Does Worthington Steel Inc. (WS) Stock have plenty of room for growth?

KeyBanc Capital Markets raised the price target for the Worthington Steel Inc. (NYSE:WS) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on December 04, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Worthington Steel Inc. (NYSE:WS) dipped -4.97% to close Friday’s market session at $28.10, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $28.10 and $30.065 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 164575 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 416.39K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -6.30% within the last five trades and 12.40% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. WS stock is trading at a margin of 2.22%, 2.66% and 2.66% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, WS deals in the Basic Materials domain. The stock is trading -19.74 percent below its 52-week high and 33.81 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Worthington Steel Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?